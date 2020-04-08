

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive (ISRG) has withdrawn its full year 2020 financial and procedure guidance, due to the uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its negative impact on its operations.



First quarter 2020 estimated worldwide da Vinci procedures increased about 10% compared with the first quarter of 2019.



The company shipped 237 da Vinci Surgical Systems in the first quarter of 2020 compared with 235 in the first quarter of 2019.



The company is scheduled to report its first quarter 2020 results on April 16, 2020.



