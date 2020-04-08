Fleet Managers Partner With TTN Fleet Solutions for Decontamination Services During COVID-19

ARGYLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / As the trucking industry ramps up its essential service to consumers, health and safety concerns loom large for drivers on the road and the logistics professionals that must keep freight moving, despite the proven benefits of social distancing.

As of April 6th, more than 330,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States, and more than 10,000 of those cases have ended in fatality. Many companies across the industry, therefore, are pivoting service offerings to meet these unforeseen safety needs.

For example, Ten-West Environmental, a Platinum Premier Provider in TTN Fleet Solutions network, now offers decontamination and disinfection services. Current and future customers can hire decontamination teams to thoroughly disinfect their tractors, trailers, terminals and corporate offices.

"With the power of our network, we are able to pull together resources that aid our carrier partners in ensuring their drivers and staff are limited to exposure to this virus," said Executive Vice President of TTN Fleet Solutions, Tyler Harden. "Sadly, we must build these types of solutions in this environment, and it is important to take advantage of these methods so that the public stays safe."

When deployed, these well-trained teams will bring their own project manager, poly sheeting barriers to serve as exclusion zones, temporary isolation areas, certified technicians, disinfectant supplies and protective equipment. The teams are qualified to eliminate COVID-19 contamination on every possible surface - handrails, light switches, elevator interiors, tables, chairs, water fountains, restrooms and changing rooms. Industrial areas for machining, welding and inspection will also be covered in this service. Soft surfaces, such as books and fabric-covered furniture will be evaluated on-site, but the teams will bring non-damaging disinfectants for those surfaces.

"These preemptive measures restore confidence in professional drivers and are keeping the public safe," said J.R. Cady, President of Ten-West Environmental. "The largest risk of transfer is in driver turnover, as fleets scale up and down. It is best practices to ensure your new driver isn't compromised, so sanitation is definitely a large concern now."

Trained teams are prepared to complete the job and dispose of waste in accordance with OSHA 29 CRF 1910.1030, OSHA 29 CFR 1910.120-29 CFR 1910.134, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Interim Guidance Documents.

To determine the cleaning protocol for each facility or asset, Ten-West Environment has designated three levels of COVID-19 contamination. A customer that is deemed Level 1 has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, so the cleaning done is purely precautionary. Level 2 facilities have identified at least one sick employee, but no COVID-19 testing has taken place. To enact Level 3 cleaning protocol, at least one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed inside the property. Cleaning protocols for Levels 2 and 3 are very similar.

Ten-West Environmental will work with local government and facility owners when dealing with Level 3 protocol, should those authorities have additional guidance and standards.

