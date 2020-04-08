The global hand sanitizer market is expected to grow by USD 12.25 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the previous year's growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, incremental growth is expected to be steady throughout the forecast period.

The emergence of COVID-19 a global pandemic has shaken the pillars of industrial sectors across nations. However, the market for hand sanitizer is experiencing growth due to the skyrocketing demand for hand sanitizers for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. Among the many new entrants entering the market, liquor brand entrants are actively supplying extra neutral alcohol (ENA) as a key raw material used in the production of sanitizers.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Gel, Foam, Spray, and Wipes), End-user (Commercial, Residential, and Institutional), Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure. In addition, the introduction of new products is anticipated to boost the growth of the hand sanitizer market.

The demand for personal care products to maintain hygiene is increasing with the outbreak of various deadly diseases around the globe. Consumers take up various preventive measures to prevent pathogenic infections through the application of products such as hand sanitizers. For instance, in 2018, the rapid spread of flu in the US cautioned many citizens, which consequently propelled the purchase volume of hand sanitizers. Similarly, in December 2018, citizens of in South Korea suffered from the mass outbreak of influenza, which increased the sale of hand sanitizers and sanitizing hand wipes. Thus, the growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hand Sanitizer Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates the business under various segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers a wide range of hand sanitizers such as 3M Avaguard Handrub.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. offers products through the following business units: India, Indonesia, Africa, and Others. The company offers a wide range of hand sanitizers such as Godrej protekt.

GOJO Industries Inc.

GOJO Industries Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Surface Sanitizing, Personal care, and Dispensers. The company provides a wide range of dispensers for foam hand sanitizers, hand sanitizer wipes, and soaps.

L Brands Inc.

L Brands Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath Body Works, Victoria's Secret and Bath Body Works International, and Other. The company provides a wide range of hand sanitizers through its brand name, Bath Body Works.

The Procter Gamble Co.

The Procter Gamble Co. offers products through the following business segments: Fabric and Home Care, Baby, Feminine Family Care, Beauty, Health Care, and Grooming. The company provides a range of hand sanitizers for professional use under its brand name, DCT.

