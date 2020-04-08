ALTAMIR: Altamir's 2019 Universal Registration Document is available

Paris, 8 April 2020 - Altamir's 2019 Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 7 April 2020.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document:

The 2019 annual financial report;

The report on corporate governance;

Description of the share buyback programme.

This document is available in French on the Company's website (www.altamir.fr, Media Center/ Informations réglementées https://www.altamir.fr/fr/informations-reglementees/) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at the Company's headquarters: 1, rue Paul Cézanne - 75008 Paris (France).

The English version will be available on the Company's website in the coming days.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a Net Asset Value (NAV) of more than €1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental European countries and larger companies across Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74/ +33 6 34 32 38 97

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

