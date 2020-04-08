Natural gas liquids (NGLs) market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The natural gas liquids (NGLs) market is poised to grow by USD 63.54 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market

Technavio has announced its latest analysis research report titled Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The natural gas liquids (NGLs) market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and its potential application.

Top Key Players of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Covered as:

BP

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Saudi Arabian Oil

The increasing demand for oil and gas is driving the growth of the global natural gas liquids (NGLs) market. Other growth drivers include increasing government support and rising need for petrochemical feedstock.

The natural gas liquids (NGLs) market research report gives an overview of natural gas liquids (NGLs) industries by analyzing various key segments of this market based on the product and geographic landscape.

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Split by Product Propane Butane Pentane Ethane

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Split by Geographic Landscape The Americas APAC EMEA



The regional distribution of natural gas liquids (NGLs) market industries are considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2019-2023.

The natural gas liquids (NGLs) market research report sheds light on foremost regions: the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Canada.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the natural gas liquids (NGLs) industry by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the natural gas liquids (NGLs) industry in 2023?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the natural gas liquids (NGLs) industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the natural gas liquids (NGLs) market?

Natural gas liquids (NGLs) market research report presents critical information and factual data about natural gas liquids (NGLs) industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in natural gas liquids (NGLs) market study.

The product range of the natural gas liquids (NGLs) industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in natural gas liquids (NGLs) market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Propane Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Butane Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pentane Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ethane Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Rising need for cleaner fuel

Growth in PDH plants

Technological advancements

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BP

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Saudi Arabian Oil

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

