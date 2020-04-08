See attached document for series that are in-the-money and will be exercised. For further information concerning this exchange notice contact Clearing Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com *** No weekly options on Swedish shares were in the money following today's exercise. For further information concerning this exchange notice contact Clearing Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=768878