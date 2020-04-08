

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has extended the Public Health Emergency as the cornavirus pandemic continues to spread in the state.



Murphy extended the emergency as the Executive Order, declared on March 9 Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, expired after 30 days.



'While we have taken aggressive action in our fight against COVID-19, we must continue to use every resource at our disposal to flatten the curve and mitigate the spread of the virus,' said Governor Murphy. 'Extending this order allows us to continue taking appropriate action to protect the public health and welfare of New Jerseyans during this challenging time,' he added.



Executive Order No. 119extends all Executive Orders issued under the Governor's authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any Executive Branch departments and agencies in response to the Public Health Emergency presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.



Murphy also signed another Executive Order to close all state and county parks in New Jersey.



In another order, the Governor waived the student assessment requirement for graduation in all public schools in the state this year, including the portfolio appeal process.



New Jersey is the second badly hit state in the United states with 1232 deaths and 44,416 infections.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX