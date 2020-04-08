The country offers the lowest average prices for corporate solar power purchase agreements on the continent, according to new research by BloombergNEF.Spain is the best solar market for corporate power purchase agreements in Europe, according to BloombergNEF, with the lowest prices for PV projects coming in at €35.30/MWh. Sweden, meanwhile, is the continent's cheapest market for corporate wind PPAs, with the lowest prices averaging €30.50/MWh. In its recently published BloombergNEF 1H 2020 European Corporate PPA Price Survey, the research outfit said that it aims to provide greater clarity around ...

