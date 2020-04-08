Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/04/2020) of GBP37.84m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/04/2020) of GBP21.98m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 07/04/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 105.41p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 103.08p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 100.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.13%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 109.40p 14500000 ZDP share price 102.50p Premium to NAV (6.31%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 07/04/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 57466 EQS News ID: 1019053 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2020 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)