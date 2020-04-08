pv magazine rounds up the latest Covid-19-related stories likely to affect the world of solar and energy storage.Wood Mackenzie said this week that it expects the coronavirus pandemic to have a disproportionate impact on demand for solar PV projects and storage systems, as well as electric vehicles. As a result, the research firm has lowered its full-year forecast for new PV capacity additions by 18% from 129.5 GW to 106.4 GW in 2020. On the brighter side, the European market for power purchase agreements has not been completely stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic, despite falling power prices and ...

