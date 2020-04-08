Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 8 avril/April 2020) - The common shares of Global Gaming Technologies Corp. will be delisted at the market close on April 8, 2020.
Global Gaming Technologies is currently suspended. See bulletin 2020-0107.
Les actions ordinaires de Global Gaming Technologies Corp. seront radiées de la cote à la clôture du marché le 8 avril 2020.
Global Gaming Technologies est actuellement suspendu. Voir le bulletin 2020-0107.
|Date:
|Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 8 avril/April 2020
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|GGAM.U
