Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 8 avril/April 2020) - The common shares of Global Gaming Technologies Corp. will be delisted at the market close on April 8, 2020.

Global Gaming Technologies is currently suspended. See bulletin 2020-0107.

Les actions ordinaires de Global Gaming Technologies Corp. seront radiées de la cote à la clôture du marché le 8 avril 2020.

Global Gaming Technologies est actuellement suspendu. Voir le bulletin 2020-0107.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 8 avril/April 2020 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GGAM.U

