Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) announced today it is ahead of schedule for its Impact 2025 sustainability strategy. In addition, the Company proudly released its 2019 Impact Report and GRI Index to its website today, both of which highlight Berry's Impact 2025 strategy and achievements.

"We are making tremendous progress towards our goals," said Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO of Berry. "We plan to continue to build on the success we had in 2019 as we work to maximize our positive impacts and lead the transition to a more circular economy."

Berry's GRI Index was prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards Core option. GRI is the most widely used framework for sustainability reporting used by businesses, governments, and other organizations. Notable statistics in support of Impact 2025 from the Company's GRI Index include:

Recycled Content: Berry set a new record for annual usage of post-consumer plastic in FY19 of 70,000 metric tons (154 million pounds). Much of the increase was driven by our acquisition of RPC, which is included on a pro forma basis.

Berry set a new record for annual usage of post-consumer plastic in FY19 of 70,000 metric tons (154 million pounds). Much of the increase was driven by our acquisition of RPC, which is included on a pro forma basis. Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG): Berry continued its long-term reduction in Scope 1+2 GHG emissions intensity, having reduced its intensity 3% year-over-year and 46% since the Company began measuring its carbon footprint in 2008. The Company is ahead of schedule for achieving its science-based target of a 25% reduction in Scope 1+2 GHG emissions intensity by 2025, having already achieved a 14% reduction vs. its 2016 baseline.

Berry continued its long-term reduction in Scope 1+2 GHG emissions intensity, having reduced its intensity 3% year-over-year and 46% since the Company began measuring its carbon footprint in 2008. The Company is ahead of schedule for achieving its science-based target of a 25% reduction in Scope 1+2 GHG emissions intensity by 2025, having already achieved a 14% reduction vs. its 2016 baseline. Landfill Waste: Berry realized a 13% reduction in its landfill waste intensity from 2018 to 2019. This exceeds the Company's goal of a 5% reduction year-over-year.

Berry realized a 13% reduction in its landfill waste intensity from 2018 to 2019. This exceeds the Company's goal of a 5% reduction year-over-year. Energy: For the year, Berry reduced its energy intensity by 3% year-over-year. This exceeds the Company's goal of a 1% reduction year-over-year.

For the year, Berry reduced its energy intensity by 3% year-over-year. This exceeds the Company's goal of a 1% reduction year-over-year. Water: In the year 2019, the Company decreased absolute water intensity 12% from 2018 to 2019, far exceeding the 1% year-over-year reduction target.

All intensity metrics are normalized using production volume.

"2019 was a transformative year for Berry from announcing our sustainability strategy, Impact 2025, to launching the Alliance to End Plastic Waste as a founding member to joining the Ellen MacArthur Foundation New Plastics Economy working group as a Global Commitment signatory. I am proud of what we have been able to collectively achieve, and I am excited to share our progress with you," said Robert Flores, VP of Sustainability for Berry.

This year, Berry has renamed its corporate social responsibility report as its Impact Report. As Berry recaps 2019, the Company is proud to highlight a few of its many successes across products, performance, and partners.

The reports can be found on the Company's website.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of 'Always Advancing to Protect What's Important,' and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 48,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry's website at berryglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200408005751/en/

Contacts:

Amy Waterman

+1 812.306.2435

amywaterman@berryglobal.com