Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J4U3 ISIN: US08579W1036 Ticker-Symbol: BP0 
Frankfurt
08.04.20
16:41 Uhr
31,400 Euro
-2,200
-6,55 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,600
33,600
22:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BERRY GLOBAL
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC31,400-6,55 %