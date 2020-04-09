Crypto.com Pay Goes Live on Ledger.com

The leading hardware wallet security firm integrates with Crypto.com Pay to eliminate processing fees & enable rewards for customers paying with crypto

HONG KONG, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com and Ledger today announced the successful integration of Crypto.com Pay , a cryptocurrency payment solution powered by the Crypto.com Chain, to the Ledger online store. Through the partnership, Ledger will accept Crypto.com's CRO token along with BTC, LTC, ETH and XRP, expanding the number of coins its customers can pay with.

For merchants, the solution is simple to set up, they are not charged processing fees for settlements in crypto and they can instantly convert crypto purchases into their preferred fiat currency, reducing exposure to exchange rate volatility. A recent enhancement to Crypto.com Pay allows merchants to issue invoices via email to collect payment. The successful integration on the Ledger platform marks a key milestone on Crypto.com's ambitious merchant acquisition, which includes recently announced partnerships with Travala and Oveit .

The partnership also opens up a new, seamless payment process for the 1M+ Crypto.com App users, while simultaneously extending the payment options for Ledger's millions of users, including payment in CRO and LTC.

Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger said: "We are thrilled to add Crypto.com payment solution, as it is one of the most innovative and serious players on the market. Crypto mass adoption will be brought by enabling crypto payment features on e-commerce websites. Thanks to this new integration, we are offering new payment possibilities with your favorite crypto."

Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, "We created the Crypto.com Chain and Crypto.com Pay as we identified a need in the industry: to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. We have been working ceaselessly to expand the merchant network of Crypto.com Pay and we feel very fortunate to have the support of Ledger, one of the most respected names in the industry, as we continue to extend the utility of CRO and drive mass adoption of cryptocurrency."

The integration also introduces two promotions:

Cashback program : Crypto.com Pay transactions on Ledger will receive up to 20% cashback for purchases paid in CRO, instantly paid out to the Crypto.com wallet.

: Crypto.com Pay transactions on Ledger will receive up to 20% cashback for purchases paid in CRO, instantly paid out to the Crypto.com wallet. Limited Edition Crypto.com Ledger Nano S: The first 20 Crypto.com users making a purchase of $120 USD or more (in CRO equivalent) using Crypto.com Pay at ledger.com will receive a limited edition Crypto.com Ledger Nano S. Offer is valid till 31 May 2020 12 pm UTC .

Please refer here for more features of Crypto.com Pay for business and sign up for the service.

About Ledger

Founded in 2014, Ledger is a leader in security and infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications. Headquartered in Paris and San Francisco, Ledger has a team of 160 professionals developing a variety of products and services to safeguard cryptocurrency assets for individuals and companies-including the Ledger hardware wallets line already sold in 165 countries. In 2018, Ledger was named as one of the "Hottest Startups in Paris" by WIRED Magazine. www.ledger.fr

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

