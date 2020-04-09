Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

The combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) is convened on April 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (CET). The notice of meeting and the convening notice (which include the agenda of the meeting and the draft resolutions) were published in the French BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) dated respectively April 8, 2020 and March 4, 2020.

In accordance with Article 4 of Order No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, issued pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Emergency Law to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic No. 2020-290 of March 23, 2020, the General Meeting of April 30, 2020, convened at 3 Rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris, will be held behind closed doors.

Since the organisation of the Shareholders' Meeting is likely to change in line with health, legislative and regulatory requirements, shareholders are invited to regularly check the 2020 General Meeting page on the Company's website where the documents and information relating to the meeting referred to in article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available on the at the following address: https://www.getlinkgroup.com/en/shareholders-investors/individual-shareholders/2020-general-meeting-2/

