

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) announced confirmation of growth forecast for 2020 and continue to work on implementing growth strategy for the years ahead. The company still expects 2020 revenue growth in the mid single-digit percentage range, adjusted EBITDA margin of around 21%.



For subsequent years, the company forecast annual organic revenue growth in the mid single-digit percentage range, with targeted medium-term adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%.



Gerresheimer reported revenues of EUR 304 million in the first quarter 2020, versus EUR 309 million in the prior-year quarter, while adjusted EBITDA declined to EUR 51 million from EUR 54 million in the same period last year.



Adjusted net income stood at EUR 14 million in the first quarter of 2020, with adjusted earnings per share after non-controlling interests amounted to EUR 0.43.



The company stated that its stable business model has stood its ground in the current challenging global environment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GERRESHEIMER-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de