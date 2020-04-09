Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LD6E ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6 Ticker-Symbol: GXI 
Xetra
08.04.20
17:35 Uhr
62,45 Euro
-0,50
-0,79 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GERRESHEIMER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GERRESHEIMER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,60
64,85
09:16
64,60
64,85
09:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GERRESHEIMER
GERRESHEIMER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GERRESHEIMER AG62,45-0,79 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,19
Hebel: 4,52
mit moderatem Hebel