MediaZest Plc - Holding(s) in Company

9 April 2020

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest" or the "Company"; AIM: MDZ)

Holding(s) in Company

MediaZest, the AIM quoted creative audio-visual company, has received notification that Mr Paul Greenhalgh has disposed of his holding of 62,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company and no longer has a beneficial holding in the Company as a result.

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com