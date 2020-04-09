Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020

WKN: A0D9K4 ISIN: GB00B064NT52 Ticker-Symbol: M7Z 
Berlin
13.11.19
08:15 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.04.2020 | 08:04
MediaZest Plc - Holding(s) in Company

London, April 8

9 April 2020

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest" or the "Company"; AIM: MDZ)

Holding(s) in Company

MediaZest, the AIM quoted creative audio-visual company, has received notification that Mr Paul Greenhalgh has disposed of his holding of 62,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company and no longer has a beneficial holding in the Company as a result.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Soltan Tagiev
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com

