

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit increased in February, as exports fell more than imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 131.8 million in February from EUR 87.6 million in the same month last year. In January, the trade deficit was EUR 18.9 million.



Exports fell 6.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.0 percent decrease in January.



Imports decreased 2.0 percent annually in February, following a 9.0 percent decline in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production decreased a working day adjusted 0.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 11.7 percent decline in January.



Manufacturing output rose 5.9 percent annually in February.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 9.0 percent in February, after a 0.8 percent fall in the prior month.



