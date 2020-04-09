Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth")announces its product development pipeline for 2020. The pipeline includes key plant-based products such as immune and mind boosting medicinal mushroom products, self-care products (including hand sanitizers) and cannabis 2.0 topical and edible products.

Yield Growth Highlights Strategic Business Plansin Response to COVID-19



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/54312_image.jpg

"Products with the highest quality ingredients that work to enhance the immune system will likely see growing and continued market demand," says Yield Growth CEO Penny White. "Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in response to the current pandemic. Yield Growth is constantly evolving to respond to the growing importance placed on health and well-being and the rising demand for high-quality, natural products that support this."

Evolving for Tomorrow

Yield Growth is implementing changes to its business and product commercialization plan to stay relevant to consumers. It intends to increase revenues by offering new products that are in high and sustainable consumer demand. It draws on existing, stability-tested formulas to bring these to market under new and existing brands. Its wholly owned subsidiary brands include Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. Its majority owned subsidiary, Flourish Mushroom Labs, is launching functional mushroom products. All of the products Yield Growth develops are plant-based and intended to improve lives through enhanced wellness.

Plant-Based Bioscience

Yield Growth takes care to protect its intellectual property, including its more than 200 product formulas. Many of its formulas, and its extraction processes, are protected by 15 U.S. patent applications. Yield Growth has conducted extensive research into plant-based medicines to create products designed to relieve pain. Its unique and proprietary ingredient, hemp root oil, is used in many of its products. It has also commenced research into plant-based therapeutics to fight infectious disease to inform its product roadmap. Through Flourish Mushroom Labs, it is conducting research into therapeutic uses of psychedelic (magic) mushrooms.

Urban Juve

Yield Growth's wholly owned subsidiary Urban Juve is enhancing its skin care line with the addition of a hand care line that includes a cleansing wash and a moisturizer. Urban Juve has also received Health Canada approval for two hand sanitizer products, a gel and a liquid spray. The liquid hand sanitizer will be ready for sale this spring. The company has also completed shelf life stability testing on its plant-based hand moisturizer, which will launch later this year.

Earlier this year, Urban Juve's Ultra Hydrating Lip Balm outperformed in its partnership with IPSY, with over 30,000 reviews and Ipsters rating the product 4 - 5 stars, outpacing the category average by nearly 8%. Urban Juve intends to continue to develop good quality products that earn high consumer ratings.

Urban Juve is improving its website to meet changing online shopping behaviour, including exploring product subscriptions, adding payment methods, and giving more depth to its product descriptions pages with richer content.

Flourish Mushroom Labs

Flourish Mushroom Labs continues product development of its functional mushroom coffees - formulas created to boost immunity and brain health. It is also reviewing its extensive product catalogue to select the next products to commercialize. The Ayurvedic coffees and botanical shots are planned for launch in early summer of 2020 and contain immune-boosting medicinal mushrooms: reishi, chaga, lion's mane and turkey tail. Our brain booster shots are formulated to increase focus, clarity and creativity. The Yield Growth/ Flourish marketing team has been developing an exciting new brand for its mushroom products, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Cannabis Brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane

According to Bloomberg, cannabis use hit an all-time high in March 2020 as lockdown measures spread across the U.S. Deemed an "essential service" in many Canadian provinces and U.S. states, many cannabis dispensaries remain open through the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the uninterrupted consumer demand, Yield Growth is proceeding ahead with the development of a cannabis brand for distribution in Canada, Jack n Jane, planned for launch this fall. It intends to build on the success and learnings from its Wright & Well THC-infused pain management line, launched in Oregon several months ago.

Yield Growth's development road map for cannabis 2.0 in Canada includes topical products designed for people who use cannabis products to alleviate pain, products to enhance intimacy, skin care products, edibles and beverages. Yield Growth's team has conducted research into top selling products in more established cannabis 2.0 markets such as California, and created a two year product launch plan which includes edible gummies, chocolate and mints, infused teas and botanical beverages, gel, balm, massage oil, tinctures, and skin care products with CBD such as face oil and face serum. Yield Growth discontinued negotiations with licensed producer Apothecary Botanicals. Yield Growth recently signed a non-binding letter of intent with a licensed cannabis producer in Canada for manufacturing and distribution of Jack n' Jane's product line and is currently negotiating a definitive agreement.

Long-Term Vision

Yield Growth is focused on achieving long-term results. It is building its long term product pipeline by conducting plant-based research for therapeutic use in areas that are poised for strong growth.

Yield Growth intends to continue to develop loyal consumer bases for all its brands in these distressing times through high quality products, excellent customer treatment, fair pricing models, and community participation and support.

The Yield Growth team who are working from home during this chaotic time, are deeply appreciative of all those whose critical roles put them in contact with the public every day. The well-being and resilience of employees are key components to maintaining essential services during the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The Yield Growth team wants those people in critical roles to know that their hard work and dedication is appreciated. To show its support and appreciation, Yield Growth has been donating Urban Juve's Face and Body Mists to people working in the healthcare, medical and retail industries. These refreshing mists have natural floral waters with antiviral essential oils to clean and invigorate the skin. To date, 2,000 Urban Juve mists have been donated, with more product donations planned.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. conducts research and development and sells plant-based products that improve lives. It has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It conducts research for plant-based therapeutics, including protection against infectious diseases, and has 13 patents filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the plant-based skin care brand Urban Juve, which is currently launching a line of hand care products, and it owns wellness brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. It's majority owned subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

