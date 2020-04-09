Nanoform Appoints Miguel Calado as Chairman of the Board

HELSINKI, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, has appointed Miguel Calado as Chairman of the Board. Following a one-year succession process, Miguel will succeed Rabbe Klemets, who is moving into an advisory position. Non-executive board member, Mads Laustsen, will assume Miguel's previous role of Vice Chairman.

Since joining Nanoform's board last year as Vice Chairman, Miguel has applied his expertise in strategic business management and finance to contribute to the company's recent success within international markets. Miguel previously was CFO at PepsiCo International and CFO at Hovione Group, an international particle engineering contract development and manufacturing company. Miguel is also an experienced board member with positions on the boards of companies in Europe and the US.

The appointment of a new Chairman of the Board follows the establishment of Nanoform USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary in the US. By increasing the impact of its technology in international markets, Nanoform strives towards its goal of providing advanced nanoparticle engineering services to partners across the globe.

Miguel Calado said: "Having witnessed the evolution of Nanoform's technology as Vice Chairman, it is a great privilege to be appointed Chairman of the Board. I look forward to working strategically with the Nanoform team to enable more patients around the world to benefit from enhanced drug therapies."

Rabbe Klemets said: "It has been a fantastic journey, from the launch of the company through to seeing it become an internationally-recognised provider of best-in-class nanoparticle engineering services. I am delighted that Miguel will be taking the reins, since I am unable to commit for the coming several years of international expansion, but I will continue to support the company as it continues to revolutionize pharmaceutical development."

Edward Hæggström, CEO of Nanoform, said: "Thank you Rabbe for four years of steady guidance. I now look forward to working with Miguel as the company continues its global expansion.

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to reduce clinical attrition and enhance their molecules formulation performance through its best-in-class nanoforming services. The company's multi-patented and scalable Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS) technology produces nanoformed "designed-for-purpose" API particles, as small as 10nm. This enables poorly soluble molecules in the pharmaceutical pipeline to progress into clinical development by increasing their rate of dissolution and improving their bioavailability. Nanoform's unique nanoforming technology provides novel opportunities in diverse value enhancing drug delivery applications.

