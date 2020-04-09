

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that, for total group (Air France, KLM, and Transavia), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers declined 50.6% year-over-year for the month of March to 11.5 billion. Capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, was 17.1 billion, down 35.5%. Load factor was 67.1%, down 20.5 percentage points. For total group, number of passengers were 3.6 million, down 56.6 percent from a year ago. March traffic figures were strongly impacted by COVID-19.



For total passenger network (Air France and KLM), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers, was down 51.0% year-over-year to 10.3 billion. Capacity, measured in Available seat-kilometers, declined 34.8% to 15.8 billion. Load factor was 65.4%, down 21.6 percentage points. Number of passengers were 3.1 million, down 56.9 percent from previous year.



The Group said, due to the strong capacity reductions related to COVID-19, it will suspend monthly traffic releases until further notice. For April and May, Air France KLM expects over 90% of planned capacity to be suspended due to the globally imposed travel restrictions.



