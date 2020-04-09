

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Redrow Plc (RDW.L) announced it has been confirmed as an eligible issuer for the Covid Corporate Financing Facility with an issuer limit of 300 million pounds. The Group noted that negotiations for additional 100 million pounds of headroom under the existing Revolving Credit Facility with its relationship banks are progressing well. This will result in the existing RCF increasing from 250 million pounds to 350 million pounds.



The Board and senior Directors of Redrow Plc had volunteered to take a 20% cut in salary for the duration of the crisis. The wider directorate have also volunteered to take a salary cut of 20%.



