

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith+Nephew (SNN, SN.L) said that it has appointed Anne-Francoise Nesmes as its Chief Financial Officer.



Anne-Francoise will join Smith+Nephew by 3 August 2020, once her current commitments have concluded, when she will also be appointed to the Board as an Executive Director.



Anne-Francoise Nesmes is currently CFO of Merlin Entertainments, a position she has held since August 2016. Merlin was a constituent of the FTSE 250 before being acquired by private equity in November 2019. Anne-Francoise is also a Non-Executive Director of Compass Group PLC.



Separately, Smith+Nephew said that it has appointed Bob White as a Non-Executive Director, effective on 1 May 2020.



Bob is currently Executive Vice President and President, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group and a member of the Executive Committee for Medtronic.



