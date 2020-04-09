Raketech Publishes its Annual Report 2019, Changes in Language of Communication

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, Thursday April 9, 2020, the Annual Report 2019 for Raketech Group Holding Plc is available in English on the company website: https://www.raketech.com/investor/.

Furthermore, the board of directors of Raketech has resolved to limit the company's language of communication to English due in part to Raketech's global presence and the fact that the company language being English. The transition will be made from this point forward, which means that Raketech will only communicate and prepare financial reports and press releases in the English language as of today, April 9, 2020.

Current subscribers of Raketech's Swedish press releases and reports will automatically be transferred to the English subscription list. No action for current subscribers is required.

For those who do not already subscribe to the company's news but wish to become a subscriber, please fill out the form at the bottom of https://www.raketech.com/investor/.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Kovacs, Head of investor relations, andreas.kovacs@raketech.com

The information was submitted for publication on April 9, 2020, at 8:30 CET.

