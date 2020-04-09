

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British alcoholic beverages company Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) said Thursday it is withdrawing its 2020 guidance on group organic net sales growth and organic operating profit growth, citing uncertainty in its future financial performance caused by the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.



While there has been a very slow return of on-trade consumption in mainland China, there have been significant closures of on-trade premises in most countries in Europe. Meanwhile, the on and off-trade channels in India and Africa have been impacted due to nationwide lockdown until mid of April, the Group said.



The interim dividend of 27.41 pence per share, which was announced on January 30, will be be paid to ordinary shareholders as scheduled on April 9, and to US ADR holders on April 14, the Group said.



The group also noted it has not initiated the next phase of the buyback programme of up to 4.5 billion pounds over a three year period, initiated in July 2019, and it will not do so during the remainder of fiscal 2020.



