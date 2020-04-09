

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production rose for the first time in three months in February, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Industrial production increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in February, after a 1.3 percent fall in January.



Manufacturing output rose 0.1 percent monthly in February.



Production grew the most in mining and quarrying industry, by 13.0 percent in February, while output in forest industry declined 22.1 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 0.1 percent in February, following a 2.3 percent decrease in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the new orders in manufacturing dropped 4.9 percent annually in February, following a 1.6 percent fall in January.



During January to February period, orders declined by 3.2 percent compared to the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX