HMS Networks AB: Advance voting for HMS Networks Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2020

As a part of the effort to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, a temporary law will come into force on 15 April 2020, which, inter alia, entails that the Board of Directors of a company may resolve that shareholders who choose not to physically attend the meeting, may exercise their voting rights at the meeting by advance voting by post. The Board of Directors has therefore resolved that shareholders in HMS shall be able to exercise its voting rights at the AGM 2020 by advance voting. The intention of the Board of Directors' resolution is to minimize the number of people gathered at the location of the general meeting. HMS encourages all shareholders to, in the manner stated below, exercise the possibility to advance voting.



Shareholders who wish to exercise the possibility to advance voting shall, in addition to being included in the shareholder's register and having registered their participation in accordance with the convening notice, use an advance voting form which will be available on HMS' website, www.hms-networks.com no later than a week prior to the meeting.

The advance voting form shall be sent to HMS by e-mail to groupfinance@hms.se (mailto:groupfinance@hms.se) or by regular mail to HMS Networks AB, "HMS Networks AB's Annual General Meeting", P.O. Box 4126, SE-300 04 Halmstad Sweden.

(mailto:groupfinance@hms.se) or by regular mail to HMS Networks AB, "HMS Networks AB's Annual General Meeting", P.O. Box 4126, SE-300 04 Halmstad Sweden. The advance voting form must be HMS at hand no later than Tuesday 21 April 2020, before 12 pm. CEST.



If the shareholder is a legal entity, a copy of the registration certificate or a similar document of authorization is to be attached. The shareholder may not provide the advance vote with specific instructions or conditions. If so, the entire advance vote is invalid.

As previously stated in the notice of the Annual General Meeting, HMS will take, among other things, the following precautions in relation to the Annual General Meeting:

Registration will not begin until 10:00 a.m.

No food and beverages will be served, and no giveaways will be offered

The company's CEO will not give his customary presentation at the meeting, but will be available for questions, during the day, a recorded speech will be published on the company's website

The number of people attending who are not shareholders will be limited

The duration of the meeting will be minimized without infringing on the rights of the shareholders

Considering the risk of infection, the company advice against physically attending the general meeting, and recommends the shareholders to participate by advance voting as stated above. HMS is carefully monitoring the continued development and will if necessary, update its website www.hms-networks.com with information on any additional measures that are being taken in connection with the Annual General Meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, phone: +46 35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, phone: +46 35 71 06 983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and IntesisTM brands. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarters in Halmstad, Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar and Buchen. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,519 million in 2019. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Attachment