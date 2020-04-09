

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) stated that the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on the Moma Mine's operations and as a result its production outlook for 2020 remains highly uncertain. The company has suspended its 2020 guidance.



For the first quarter, total shipments of finished products were 194,600 tonnes compared to 176,500 tonnes, previous year. Heavy Mineral Concentrate production was 248,100 tonnes, a 31% decrease from last year.



At 31 March 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $102.4 million and gross bank loans, including accrued interest, were $111.4 million. As at 31 March 2020, net debt was $9.0 million.



Kenmare's AGM will be held at the head office on 13 May 2020. The company advised shareholders to cast their votes by submitting proxy forms.



