Walcom Group Ltd - Company update and further re director loan

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

9 April 2020

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

("Walcom" or "the Company")

Company update and further re director loan

Further to the announcement on 3 April 2020, the Board of Walcom provides an update on the Company's working capital position. Regrettably, Mr Francis Chi, Chief Executive of the Company, has still been unable to provide the proposed loan of HK$1,230,000 (the "Director Loan") to Walcom Bio-Chemicals Industrial Limited, Walcom's wholly owned subsidiary, as intended. Mr Chi has reiterated his intention to provide the Director Loan.

Based on Walcom's current cash flow projections, the Company will be able to continue operations until 17 April 2020 at the earliest. However, the Company is required to make two bank loan repayments totalling RMB450k by the end of April 2020. If the Director Loan is not received, the Company will be unable to service these loan repayments and the Company would be unable to continue its operations and would be forced into liquidation with a consequential diminution in value to shareholders.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

Further enquiries: