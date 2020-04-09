

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - UBS (UBS) said, following a request from FINMA, the Board asks shareholders to approve a dividend distribution of $0.365 per share to be paid on 7 May 2020 and a special dividend reserve of $0.365 per share. The Board intends to propose the distribution of the additional $0.365 per share at an extraordinary general meeting, to be convened on 19 November 2020.



UBS currently expects to report first quarter net profit of around $1.5 billion. The company will publish its first quarter results on 28 April.



