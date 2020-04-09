Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 823212 ISIN: DE0008232125 Ticker-Symbol: LHA 
Xetra
09.04.20
10:01 Uhr
8,914 Euro
+0,202
+2,32 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,934
8,940
10:17
8,936
8,938
10:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LUFTHANSA
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG8,914+2,32 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,18
Hebel: 4,93
mit moderatem Hebel