Lloyd Fonds (LF) continues its operational realignment process with Strategy 2023/2025 kicking off in FY20 - this should help complete its transformation to an active asset manager in the medium term. In 2019 (under the previous plan), LF laid the foundation for its three-pillar structure through acquisitions of Lange Assets & Consulting and SPSW Capital, as well as through the development and implementation of an algorithm, which enables the use of artificial intelligence in the investment process. Digitalisation of business operations (including its Digital Asset Platform) could help LF mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and allow it to approach the targeted €7bn AUM.

