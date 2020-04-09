Quantum Genomics recently announced a financing agreement with Negma Group, a London-based specialist financing institution that has provided €500m in capital to companies since inception. As part of the agreement, Negma will provide an €8m interest-free loan, which will be repaid with warrants by Quantum Genomics. The agreement can be renewed two times so Quantum Genomics has access to €24m in total.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...