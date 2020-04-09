The global surgical mask market is expected to grow by USD 2.41 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the previous year's growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8%.

The panic around coronavirus among people has resulted in a surge in demand for surgical masks across the globe. Surgical mask manufacturers in North America are ramping up their production to meet the unprecedented demand. Also, addressing the challenge around the growing shortage of surgical masks in Europe, several countries including China are providing surgical masks and coronavirus testing kits to help the European countries to combat the pandemic. All these factors are providing significant growth opportunities for market players.

The market is driven by the frequent outbreak of epidemics. In addition, the rising number of surgical procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the surgical mask market.

Factors such as poor sanitization, poor immunity among people, and delays in implementing control measures to contain the spread of flu and other diseases can lead to global epidemic. The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is one such recent example. It originated in China in December 2019 and has spread to almost every country across the world. To control the spread of the virus, healthcare professionals and governments across the world are recommending the use of surgical masks. Apart from public use, surgical masks are extensively used by physicians, nurses, social workers, housekeeping staff, and others who are at a high risk of exposure to such airborne diseases including, influenza, meningitis, and measles. These diseases spread through liquid droplets suspended in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Therefore, the increasing frequency of epidemics is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Major Five Surgical Mask Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The company offers the 3M Surgical and Specialty Masks which are surgical masks with a face seal fitting, and 3M Tie-on Surgical Mask with Face Shield, a flat surgical mask with an anti-fog/anti-reflective coated face shield.

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Industrial and Healthcare. The company offers a disposable, flat pleated medical face mask called the Medical face mask, Type II EN14683. It is used in situations where exposure to blood and/or bodily fluids from the patient or work environment is not a risk for the healthcare worker.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers ASTM Level 1 Surgical Masks and ASTM Level 3 Surgical Masks. ASTM Level 1 Masks are a cost-effective solution for general use, particularly in low-fluid cases. ASTM Level 3 Surgical Masks include four layers of construction and are designed for fluid protection.

Dynarex Corp.

Dynarex Corp. operates its business through segments such as Disposable Medical Products and Durable Medical Equipment. The company offers the Surgical Face Mask with Ties Blue (2205) and Surgical Face Mask with Ties Plastic Shield Blue (2206). These are flexible and have fluid-resistant shields to protect the caregiver from the transfer of fluids.

Investor AB

Investor AB operates its business through segments such as Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, Investments in EQT, and Investor Groupwide. The company offers the BARRIER Medical face masks and Surgical Mask Barrier through its subsidiary, Mölnlycke Health Care AB. BARRIER Medical face masks are medical face masks designed to support infection control. Surgical Mask Barrier are non-sterile surgical masks made of cellulose material.

Surgical Mask Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Surgical Mask Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

