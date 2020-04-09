Crocs Donates Shoes to UK Healthcare Workers

LONDON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Footwear brand Crocs has donated over 200.000 pairs of shoes to hospitals globally to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis across multiple territories including its home market the US, as well as Austria, France, Germany, Netherlands and the UK.

Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees stated: "Like everyone, we've been closely monitoring the news and working hard to map out a way to most effectively help where we can. Over the past few weeks, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families."

Crocs is providing its iconic shoes which are easy to clean, lightweight and provide all-day comfort.

"The healthcare industry has always embraced Crocs, but our mantra of 'be comfortable in your own shoes' applies now more than ever, and we want to do more to help these heroes," said Rees.

The first donation of Crocs in the UK arrived with the NHS last week, with additional pairs earmarked for distribution across NHS hospitals nationwide.

Additionally, starting today, Crocs is inviting its online customers to join us in further supporting healthcare workers in one of two ways: by giving £10 with a purchase of Classic Clogs, or by simply contributing £10 to give the gift of Crocs footwear to a healthcare worker. For every contribution made, Crocs will send a pair of shoes directly to those frontline workers who need them most. https://www.crocs.co.uk/programs/shoes-for-healthcare-workers-1.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1143121/CROCS_HEALTHCARE_DONATION.jpg