Sveriges Riksbank: SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-04-09

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-04-09 Time for submission of bids: 10.30-11.00 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-04-15 Final repayment date 2022-04-15 Offered volume: 100 bn SEK Minimum bid amount: 10 mln SEK Maximum bid amount: 25 bn SEK Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Interest rate: 0.00 % Interest rate supplement:

0.20 percentage points



?ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK

Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CEST) on Tender date.

