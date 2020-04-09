Raymond James European Investment Banking Appoints Alastair Rogers as Managing Director of Diversified Industrials

LONDON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymond James has appointed Alastair Rogers as managing director in the Diversified Industrials sector of its European Investment Banking business. Rogers will join the organisation's rapidly growing practice in London.

With nearly 20 years of investment banking and M&A experience working with private equity and corporate clients, Rogers brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from previous roles at UBS Investment Bank, Hawkpoint and, most recently, Canaccord Genuity, where he led their European Sustainability, Services & Industrials practice.

In his new role, Rogers will significantly strengthen and enhance Raymond James' Diversified Industrials practice, which is comprised of a highly skilled team of senior bankers operating from the firm's three European locations. Rogers will bring deep sector knowledge and focus on sustainability themes and resource efficiency such as environmental services and energy and building technologies.

"With Raymond James becoming an ever-more established name within the European Investment Banking sector, I am thrilled to be a part of this pivotal time of growth," said Rogers. "The strength of Raymond James' cross-border platform throughout the U.S., Europe and Canada is the type of global reach that key clients are looking for. Our primary objective is to deliver outstanding service to clients who are looking for increasingly innovative and strategic guidance to aid them in navigating the investment landscape."

"We are delighted to welcome Alastair to our bustling hub of experienced and talented investment bankers based in London," said Steve Hufford, co-head of European Investment Banking and chief operating officer. "We continue to add savvy, experienced bankers who bring great deal creativity and high integrity to our platform."

Allan Bertie, managing director and recently named co-head of European Investment Banking, added, "Given his unparalleled knowledge of his sector and breadth of experience, we are looking forward to seeing Alastair become a major factor in driving our Diversified Industrials practice forward."

Notes to editors:

About Raymond James European Investment Banking

Raymond James European Investment Banking provides M&A advisory to mid-market companies, corporations and private equity firms on international transactions. This includes consultancy on mergers & acquisitions, financing, restructuring and secondaries. They exclusively represent the interests of their clients at all stages of the transaction process - from the definition of strategic goals to the negotiation of financial terms and the conclusion of the deal. Raymond James has dedicated teams focused on the following sectors: Industrial, Technology & Services, Health Care, and Consumer & Retail. Within the group, the London-, Munich- and Frankfurt-based advisory team is part of the Investment Banking division. With more than 350 M&A advisors, Raymond James Investment Banking is already a market leader in the U.S., and in 2016 was named "Investment Banking Firm of the Year" (The M&A Advisor) and "USA Middle Market M&A Investment Bank of the Year" (Global M&A Network). Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange. Disclosures for these awards can be found at raymondjames.com/corporations-and-institutions/accolades.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors. Total client assets are $855 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.