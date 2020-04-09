Griffith University scientists have unlocked a catalytic process to enhance the breakdown of water into hydrogen and oxygen and bring Australia a step nearer clean, efficient hydrogen fuel.From pv magazine Australia. Griffith University researchers have reported a breakthrough in clean hydrogen electrolysis which uses CoSe2 'nanobelts' - ultrathin sheets made of a lattice of cobalt (Co) and selenium (Se) - as highly-efficient water-splitting electrocatalysts. The scientists combined two processes to harness the nanobelts in the oxidation or breakdown of water. In the paper Approaching the activity ...

