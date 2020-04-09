Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NE0F ISIN: AU000000DXS1 Ticker-Symbol: 0DPS 
Frankfurt
09.04.20
08:12 Uhr
5,323 Euro
+0,089
+1,70 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
DEXUS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEXUS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,309
5,570
11:08
5,335
5,542
11:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEXUS
DEXUS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEXUS5,323+1,70 %