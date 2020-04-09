Anzeige
09.04.2020
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 9

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 March 2020

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Gazprom9.35%
Sberbank8.61%
Lukoil7.99%
Norilsk Nickel5.67%
AO Tatneft5.49%
X5 Retail Group4.42%
PZU4.37%
PKO Bank Polski3.73%
Novatek 3.66%
Mobile Telesystems3.37%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 March 2020 was as follows:

Russia67.31%
Poland11.82%
Turkey10.80%
Greece2.35%
Romania2.87%
Hungary0.39%
Kuwait0.87%
Other European0.12%
Cash & Equivalents3.47%
