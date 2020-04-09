Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, April 9
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 March 2020
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Gazprom
|9.35%
|Sberbank
|8.61%
|Lukoil
|7.99%
|Norilsk Nickel
|5.67%
|AO Tatneft
|5.49%
|X5 Retail Group
|4.42%
|PZU
|4.37%
|PKO Bank Polski
|3.73%
|Novatek
|3.66%
|Mobile Telesystems
|3.37%
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 March 2020 was as follows:
|Russia
|67.31%
|Poland
|11.82%
|Turkey
|10.80%
|Greece
|2.35%
|Romania
|2.87%
|Hungary
|0.39%
|Kuwait
|0.87%
|Other European
|0.12%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.47%
