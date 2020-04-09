Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 March 2020

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Gazprom 9.35% Sberbank 8.61% Lukoil 7.99% Norilsk Nickel 5.67% AO Tatneft 5.49% X5 Retail Group 4.42% PZU 4.37% PKO Bank Polski 3.73% Novatek 3.66% Mobile Telesystems 3.37%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 March 2020 was as follows: