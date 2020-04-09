

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria industrial production rose for the first time in four months in February, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.5 percent fall in January.



Manufacturing output rose 2.4 percent annually in February, following a 2.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production declined 6.3 percent and output of mining and quarrying fell 8.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.1 percent in February, after a 2.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales increased 5.5 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.5 percent rise in January.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.9 percent in February, following a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.



