Donnerstag, 09.04.2020

09.04.2020 | 11:22
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 9

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 March 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Yield7.9%
Northland Power Income Fund6.8%
NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units5.2%
China Everbright Intl.5.0%
Pennon Group4.6%
Acciona4.6%
Fortum4.4%
Engie4.3%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)4.3%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.8%
TransAlta Renewables3.5%
China Longyuan Power Group3.5%
SSE PLC3.2%
Edison International3.0%
Clearway Energy A Class2.7%
Avangrid2.6%
Metro Pacific Investments2.4%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.4%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.3%
National Grid2.2%


At close of business on 31 March 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £47.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity12.7%
Multi Utilities15.9%
Renewable Energy48.1%
Telecoms infrastructure2.3%
Water & Waste15.6%
Roads & Rail0.4%
Gas5.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets-0.7%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America23.3%
China17.8%
Latin America6.2%
United Kingdom13.8%
Global21.3%
India2.2%
Europe (excluding UK)11.0%
Eastern Europe0.4%
Asia (excluding China)4.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets-0.7%
100.0%
