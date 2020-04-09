Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, April 9
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 March 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Yield
|7.9%
|Northland Power Income Fund
|6.8%
|NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units
|5.2%
|China Everbright Intl.
|5.0%
|Pennon Group
|4.6%
|Acciona
|4.6%
|Fortum
|4.4%
|Engie
|4.3%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|4.3%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|3.8%
|TransAlta Renewables
|3.5%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.5%
|SSE PLC
|3.2%
|Edison International
|3.0%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|2.7%
|Avangrid
|2.6%
|Metro Pacific Investments
|2.4%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.4%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|2.3%
|National Grid
|2.2%
At close of business on 31 March 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £47.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|12.7%
|Multi Utilities
|15.9%
|Renewable Energy
|48.1%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|2.3%
|Water & Waste
|15.6%
|Roads & Rail
|0.4%
|Gas
|5.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|-0.7%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|23.3%
|China
|17.8%
|Latin America
|6.2%
|United Kingdom
|13.8%
|Global
|21.3%
|India
|2.2%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|11.0%
|Eastern Europe
|0.4%
|Asia (excluding China)
|4.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|-0.7%
|100.0%