Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 March 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Yield 7.9% Northland Power Income Fund 6.8% NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units 5.2% China Everbright Intl. 5.0% Pennon Group 4.6% Acciona 4.6% Fortum 4.4% Engie 4.3% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 4.3% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.8% TransAlta Renewables 3.5% China Longyuan Power Group 3.5% SSE PLC 3.2% Edison International 3.0% Clearway Energy A Class 2.7% Avangrid 2.6% Metro Pacific Investments 2.4% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.4% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.3% National Grid 2.2%



At close of business on 31 March 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £47.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 12.7% Multi Utilities 15.9% Renewable Energy 48.1% Telecoms infrastructure 2.3% Water & Waste 15.6% Roads & Rail 0.4% Gas 5.7% Cash/Net Current Assets -0.7% 100.0%