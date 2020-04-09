Prosafe SE: Commercial discussions with Clients

Prosafe confirms that the company is in dialogue with clients regarding potential temporary off-hire and/or potential contract amendments. There are no formal conclusions at this point and Prosafe will provide an update as soon as there is clarity on the situation and any related consequences.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 9 April 2020

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 907 65 155



Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act