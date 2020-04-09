Nasdaq Riga on April 9, 2020 received an application from AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" requesting listing of bonds, which were issued based on the Final Terms dated April 7, 2020, on the Baltic Bond list. ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000880037 1 000 20 000 000 EUR 07.03.2025 These bonds are issued in addition to EUR 10 000 000 1.3% Notes and EUR 15 000 000 1.3% Notes maturing on March 7, 2025 (ISIN code: LV0000880037) issued, respectively, on March 7, 2018 and June 5, 2019 in accordance with the General Terms and Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus of the First Programme for the Issuance of Notes of Altum dated August 30, 2017, and which were listed on the Baltic bond list as of March 15, 2018 and as of June 5, 2019. Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public immediately after it is made. Attached: AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" Base Prospectus of Bond Offer Program and Final Terms. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=769083