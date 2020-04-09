Bybit Announces Details of Lucrative USDT Airdrop Campaign

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / Singapore-based derivatives exchange Bybit has released details of a Tether (USDT) bonus reward program. Up to 1,000 USDT can be claimed by active users whose trading volume and net deposits of USDT exceed a certain threshold. Bybit will be holding a series of Tether giveaways throughout the campaign.

Announcing the airdrop campaign, Bybit CEO Ben Zhou said: "The launch of USDT perpetual contracts on Bybit is a cause for celebration, and this airdrop will incentivize traders to hold the most liquid and trusted stablecoin on the market. Small traders, as well as bigger players, will be rewarded according to their activity, giving all Bybit users an incentive to get involved."

Bybit users whose wallet balance is equal to or exceeds 0.5 BTC at 10 am (UTC) on 13 April will receive up to 50 USDT in bonuses and those with a wallet balance equal to or exceeding 50 USDT at 10 am (UTC) on 16 April will receive up to 60 USDT in coupons.Active traders can receive up to 1,000 USDT depending on their trading volume and net USDT deposits. Early birds who pre-register from 9-12 April can earn an additional 20% rewards boost during the airdrop campaign.

During the USDT airdrop, users have the opportunity to become a Bybit MVF (Most Valuable Feedbacker) by trading USDT perpetual contracts and giving feedback on their experience. Traders who provide valuable feedback to Bybit will be eligible for an additional 500 USDT bonus on top of the rewards above, and a sterling silver commemorative coin.

For more information on the airdrop, please visit: https://www.bybit.com/usdt-airdrop

