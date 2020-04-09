

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks gave up early gains to turn lower on Thursday as coronavirus worries persisted despite a 'flattening off' of cases in the past week.



Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde dismissed today the possibility of a generalized cancellation of debts contracted during the coronavirus crisis.



'It's not the right time to ask the cancellation question, right now we are concentrated on keeping the economy going,' Ms Lagarde said in an interview on France Inter radio.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was little changed at 4,444, giving up early gains.



Airbus fell 1.6 percent on news it is cutting commercial aircraft production by a third because of lower demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Air France KLM shed 0.8 percent after unveiling its passenger traffic figures for March.



Total SA gained 0.7 percent ahead of a meeting of the world's largest oil producers to discuss production cuts.



