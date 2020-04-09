NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 8 April 2020 were: 481.94p Capital only 486.08p Including current year income 481.94p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 486.08p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 385,158 ordinary shares on 08th April 2020, the Company has 82,889,806 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.