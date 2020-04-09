Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020

PR Newswire
09.04.2020 | 12:16
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 6

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 8 April 2020 were:

481.94p  Capital only
486.08p  Including current year income
481.94p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
486.08p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 385,158 ordinary shares on 08th April
2020, the Company has 82,889,806 ordinary shares in issue.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
