Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2020) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. ("Asterion" or the "Company"), announces the appointment of Amy Stephenson, MBA, CFA, CPA, CMA, as Chief Investment Officer.

Amy Stephenson has the in-depth cannabis industry knowledge, experience and relationship collateral that allows her to provide relevant information, direction and leadership on optimal financing and public transaction strategies for cannabis companies during the infancy stage. Ms. Stephenson's addition to the team brings Asterion, one of the most accomplished finance officers in the industry.

Ms. Stephenson has over 20 years of experience in capital markets and managing public companies. Over 15 years were as CFO of public companies focusing on mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") and IPO/RTO activities in several industries including cannabis, hemp, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, logistics and healthcare. Her involvement in M&A extends beyond Canada to include the United States, Australia, China, Africa and Latin America. Ms. Stephenson was most recently CFO of Cura Cannabis Solutions, Aurora Cannabis, Lineage Growth, The Green Organic Dutchman and Bedrocan, and was instrumental in the Tweed merger with Bedrocan to form Canopy Growth. She also has diversified experience with numerous U.S. cannabis companies and MSOs (Multi-State Operators) involved in cultivation, extractions and edibles.

Ms. Stephenson has an MBA in Finance from California State University, Sacramento. She was a member of the Board and Audit Committee as well as Chair of the Programming Committee of the CFA Society Toronto and, previously, was a non-member (Public) Council and Audit Chair to the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO) for six years. A regular speaker on mining finance and women, a CFA Charter holder, a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) and a member of the Financial Executive International (FEI).

"We are very pleased to have Amy join our team. Her track record in the cannabis industry, her abilities, and her knowledge is another integral step moving forward to our IPO. Amy will lead the preparation of all IPO material and public financings in preparation for the Company to go public once the capital markets thrive again," stated Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO of Asterion.

Amy Stephenson stated, "I am very pleased to join the Asterion team so that I can bring my cannabis experience, from both the U.S. and Canada, to Australia. I have spent much time in Australia in my early career as a corporate development and M&A analyst."

About Asterion

Asterion Cannabis Inc. is a Canadian medicinal cannabis company with a wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, Asterion (Australia) Pty Ltd. With its cultivation to market strategy, the company's focus is leading and advancing cannabis agriculture, producing the highest quality, low cost, genetically uniform cannabis strains and cannabinoid products for global supply. The Australian government formally recognizes the company with a Major Project Status and the company has been granted a medicinal cannabis license, a cannabis research license, and a manufacture license from the Australian Office of Drug Control.

Led by a highly experienced team with over 200 years of combined relevant credentials spanning - North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Management experience with large scale projects includes medicinal cannabis, renewable energy, and capital markets.

