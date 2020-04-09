Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P09K ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 Ticker-Symbol: 2IS 
Tradegate
09.04.20
11:56 Uhr
79,48 Euro
-1,46
-1,80 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,57
81,86
13:57
79,62
81,58
13:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC79,48-1,80 %