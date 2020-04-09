The Board of Directors for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 cents per ordinary share, payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 5, 2020.

Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation.

