The global automotive battery testers market size is expected to grow by USD 96.6 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio, the impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200409005310/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Battery Testers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The automotive battery tester market is driven by the increasing lifespan of vehicles. Modern vehicles have rigid construction, a highly durable engine, and regular maintenance at periodic intervals. This has led to an increase in the lifespan of vehicles, as consumers can keep their vehicles in operation for a longer period of time. The average age of light-duty vehicles in the US has increased from around 8 years in 1995 to around 12 years in 2016 and is continually increasing. In 2018, the average life expectancy of vehicles in the US had crossed 15 years. Canada is also witnessing a rise in the lifespan of vehicles, thereby increasing the number of parc vehicles in the country. The increase in average lifespan of vehicles worldwide is creating a high demand for preventive maintenance services of essential automotive components such as batteries, thereby driving the growth of the automotive battery tester.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43104

As per Technavio, the development of touchscreen battery testers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Battery Testers Market: Development of Touchscreen Battery Testers

Professional repair shops are increasingly adopting integrated battery testers, which allow them to test multiple systems such as the charging system and the starter system, along with battery testing. Integrated battery testers are witnessing various developments that aim to increase their efficiency. For instance, Midtronics' DSS-5000 battery diagnostic service system includes a 5-inch, full-color touchscreen display. A touchscreen display interface allows the addition of multiple functions in a battery diagnostic service system in a convenient way. Hence, it is expected that other prominent vendors will adopt this technology in the near future, thereby positively impacting the global battery testers market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the increasing popularity of battery testers for AGM batteries, and the advances in automotive battery technology will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive battery testers market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Battery Testers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive battery testers market by type (simple battery testers and integrated battery testers) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the automotive battery testers market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the economic growth potential of key automotive markets such as China and India.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200409005310/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/