

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation eased in March, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent in March, after a 1.1 percent increase in February.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in March, afetr a 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.5 percent in March, slower than 0.9 percent increase in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, HICP increase 0.4 percent in March, after a 0.6 percent rise in the preceding month.



